Planning a Virtual Fundraising Event? See how Greater Giving can help. LEARN MORE »

Nonprofit Event Auction Products and Services—A Complete Suite

Remove the stress from your silent auction! Speed up check-in and check-out. Improve the event experience for staff, volunteers and donors. Take online donations year-round. Find out how we can help make your next event your best event!

 

Auction Booster
Auctionpay
Event Services
Event Software
Join Me
Online Auction
Online Bidding
Online Payments

Next Steps

14 Day Free Trial

Try us out for 14 days. With Greater Giving Event Software, you and your team can collaborate—anytime and anywhere—on planning and managing your event.

Free Trial »

Need Fundraising Help?

Our fundraising experts are here to help. Email sales@greatergiving.com, call us at 1.800.276.5992 or complete our contact form, and we’ll reach out to you.

Contact Us »

Need Customer Support?

From valuable resources to live technical support, we’re here to help. Email support@greatergiving.com, call us at 1.866.269.8151, or for immediate assistance, chat with one of our technical support representatives now.

Help Center »

Top Resources

The Must Have Auction Event Day Survival Kit

Auction Event Day Survival Kit

This auction event day survival kit and checklist will help make sure you are prepared for anything.

View Guide »

Fundraising Auction Planner

Fundraising Resource Library Infographic

You’ve got a big fundraising gala coming up and want to make sure you have dotted all the i’s and crossed all the t’s.

Download Guide »

The Ultimate Event Day Checklist

The Ultimate Event Day Checklist

You’ve spent the last nine months—or more—preparing for the big day of your event. All the ducks are in a row, and it’s time to finalize the last details…

View Checklist »

Sponsorship Strategy: Recruiting and Keeping Sponsor Partners

Sponsorship Strategies for Underwriting Your Nonprofit Event

A new way of viewing sponsors and their role within your nonprofit’s overall strategy.

Download Strategy eBook »

Writing for Nonprofits Guide

Writing for Nonprofits Guide

“Writing For Nonprofits” is a series designed to teach the art and fundamentals of writing for nonprofits.

Download Guide »

School Auction Fundraising Tips Webinar

School Auction Fundraising Tips Webinar

We’ll be covering 5 revenue centers of a school auction, tips and tricks, and ideas for increasing fundraising revenue.

View Webinar »

Key Focus Areas for ‘Six Months Out’ Webinar

6 Months Out From Your Event Webinar

Getting Strategic for Spring Event Success with Key Focus Areas for ‘Six Months Out’.

View Webinar »

The 10 Don'ts of Event Night

10 Don'ts of Event Night

It really boils down to a few simple errors that bring registration to a stand-still; annoy guests; and make an event professional’s job a lot more challenging

View Article  »

The Check-out Where Everyone Leaves Happy

Using Go Time to speed check-in and check-out

Registration isn’t the only bottleneck point in an event that can leave guests with a negative impression.

View Article »

Fundraising Event Auction Planner

Fundraising Resource Library Infographic

We have created this auction planning guide as a tool to help you achieve your event goals.

Download Planner »

Fundraising Guide Checklist

Fundraising Event Night Survival Guide Checklist

Organizing a successful benefit auction takes thoughtful planning and dedication.

Download Guide »

Auctionpay Terminal Only

Auctionpay Credit Card Terminals

Meet Auctionpay—a plug-and-play credit card processing solution designed specifically for nonprofit and school fundraisers.

Auctionpay Terminals »

What Our Clients Say

Textbox

"Nearly all of our 300+ guests were pre-checked in online – allowing them to skip the lines and get right into the event. Thanks to Online Bidding, our guests were able to enjoy the event without experiencing the occasional social discomfort of bidding against friends or dealing with guests who “goaltend” packages. More cocktails, more fun and more bidding!"

 –Great Lakes Theater

More Success Stories »

Help Center

Support Chat

Resource Library

Careers

About Us

Contact Us

Partners

Refer and Make $150

Request Product Demo

Auction Games

Auction Themes

Auction Planner

Auction Item Ideas

Silent Auction

  • SocialFB
  • LinkedInLinkedIn

Chat

Footer Logo
© 2020 Greater Giving Inc. All rights reserved. Terms of Use Privacy Statement